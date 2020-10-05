A Leading Latin Lawyer Joins PAG Law. Best Lawyers/US News Recognizes PAG Law
Brazil expert Peter Eccles joins PAG Law as the managing partner of its NY office. PAG ranked nationally among "Best Law Firms" By U.S. News And Best Lawyers®MIAMI, FL, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At PAG Law, our goal is not to grow but to constantly improve.
With excellence in mind, PAG is pleased to announce that Peter Eccles has joined the firm as the managing
partner of PAG's New York office.
Peter comes to PAG Law with over twenty years of corporate law experience at three of the largest
international law firms, as well as serving as the regional general counsel for Latin America of a global
credit rating agency.
"We are pleased to welcome a super-star like Peter. Peter's practice is a perfect complement to PAG's
practice as his focus is primarily cross-border, focusing on Latin America and particularly, Brazil, where he
lived as a youth" noted Liz Flores, a founding partner of PAG.
Juan Pablo Cappello, another partner at PAG, added "I had the pleasure of working with Peter at the start of
my career. Like his clients I have always admired Peter's steady hand, practical advice and devotion to the
creative problem solving. We are excited to partner with Peter to build PAG Law's New York office."
Peter commented "PAG Law has a unique platform that focuses on doing fewer things better. My clients
will appreciate the personalized and high-quality legal advice that PAG offers. PAG Law has several
attorneys who like me have lived and worked in Brazil. I look forward to growing PAG Law's team and
capabilities in New York."
PAG Law is nationally ranked in three practice areas and regionally ranked in four practice areas by
the prestigious U.S. News & World Report And Best Lawyers®
Remarkably for a firm of its size PAG is recognized by U.S. News & World Report & Best Lawyers
National Rankings in:
-Derivatives and Futures Law
-Corporate Law
-Securitization and Structured Finance Law
PAG is also named a Metropolitan Tier 1 Law Firm in Miami for its practice in the following areas:
-Corporate Law
-Derivatives and Futures Law
-Securitization and Structured Finance Law
To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America©, which
recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States.
"Absolutely amazing that a firm of PAG Law's size would receive such prestigious recognitions. Many law
firms that have thousands of lawyers work very hard to be listed in Best Lawyers. Here is PAG Law with
no marketing department being equally recognized alongside the largest law firms in the country" said
Pedro Menocal, partner of PAG Law.
PAG partner Zac Soto noted "At PAG Law we work with a limited number of clients that we can properly
serve. We stick to limited areas of focus, such as venture capital, in which we can be highly efficient and
generate value for our clients. Great to see our focus and dedication recognized by such a prestigious
publication as The Best Lawyers in America©"
