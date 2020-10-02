Promotional Products Work! Week Celebrates The Power Of Promo

Thousands of promotional products companies will host virtual events and participate in legislative and community outreach October 5-9, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 5-9 is Promotional Products Work! Week, an international grassroots event led by the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org) and the promotional products industry. PPAI will join with industry distributors, decorators, suppliers and stakeholders for this multi-day event including virtual events, legislative outreach and community engagement. The $24.7-billion-dollar promotional products industry, with its more than 40,500 businesses—96 percent of which are small businesses—and more than 533,000 professionals, will work to create awareness for the value of connecting with consumers, employees and clients with promotional products, as well as the positive impact promotional products have on the U.S. economy, job creation and community enrichment.

The Ohio Promotional Products Association (OPPA) kicked off Promotional Products Work! Week on October 2 with a celebration in the birthplace of promotional products, Coshocton, Ohio. Born In Coshocton honored the history and heritage of the promotional products industry with meet and greets, product demonstrations, museum tours, presentations on the history of the promotional products industry, food and fun.

“As we look to restart businesses across the globe, it’s appropriate and symbolic that we celebrate Promotional Products Work! Week at the birthplace of promotional products,” said Paul Bellantone, CAE, PPAI’s president and CEO.

Consumers love promotional products! PPAI research clearly demonstrates the power of the advertising medium as the most cost-effective way to reach a targeted audience in a tangible, long-lasting and memorable manner. In fact, 99 percent of people will go out of their way to get a promotional product and 74 percent say promotional products make their experiences more memorable, while 80 percent have an immediate reaction when they receive a promo item from companies they’ve never heard of and 99 percent of people keep them.

Through its PromotionalProductsWork.org site, PPAI provides marketers and advertisers with a powerful promotional products professional search tool, award-winning case studies and research-based guidance on designing highly effective promotional marketing campaigns.

PPAI and the promotional products industry first celebrated Promotional Products Work! Week in February 2013 to educate media buyers, advertisers and marketers about the power of promotional products and the benefits of working with promotional professionals.

Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org) is the world’s largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 15,500 corporate members of the $24.7 billion promotional products industry, which is comprised of more than 40,500 businesses and a workforce of approximately 533,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry’s largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program; offers a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and periodicals. The multibillion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company’s name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and follow us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

