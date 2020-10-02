Hoyer Statement on Passage of House Resolution to Condemn Unwanted Medical Procedures Without Consent

"Today, the House expressed its concern and its disgust at allegations that medical personnel performed serious and invasive surgical and medical procedures on women detained at the Department of Homeland Security's Irwin County Detention Center without their proper consent. If true, such actions are reminiscent of the forced sterilizations performed on African-American, Native American, and other minority women at various times in the twentieth century. They are violations of individuals' human rights and must be investigated fully. The House's resolution, which was introduced by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvia Garcia, and Lois Frankel, and which I strongly supported, is clear: there is no place for such evils in this country, these allegations must be fully investigated, and justice must be served if these incidents are indeed proven to be true."