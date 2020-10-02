Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Take Action to Get Your COVID-19 Federal Recovery Payments Before Oct. 15

Friday, October 2, 2020

There are an estimated 9 million people who have not yet claimed their COVID-19 economic impact payments from the federal government. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided payments of up to $1,200 per individual to help with the financial burdens caused by COVID-19, but individuals must act by Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to receive their payments.

Most individuals who haven’t received their payments yet don’t usually file tax returns, but they are still eligible to receive recovery payments if they share additional information with the IRS.

Individuals who didn’t file a federal tax return for 2018 or 2019 (because they made below the $12,200 gross income amount required to file taxes or for other reasons) and don’t receive Social Security retirement or other federal benefits should submit their personal and financial information to the IRS here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

People who have already received an EIP prepaid card should activate it or replace it to receive their money.

Additional information and resources are available through the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Attorney General Stein also shared tips to help North Carolinians protect their recovery checks from scammers: https://ncdoj.gov/consumer-alert-dont-lose-your-recovery-money-to-scammers/

Take Action to Get Your COVID-19 Federal Recovery Payments Before Oct. 15

