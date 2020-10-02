Intragastric Balloons Market 2020 Increasing Demand for Efficient Management Practices Report Till 2027
Intragastric balloon market are technological innovation in weight loss procedures & devices coupled with reduced cost associated with treatmentPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intragastric balloon is one of the endoscopic treatment indicated for obesity and is basically a modern weight-loss procedure. In this procedure, a saline-filled balloon is placed in individuals stomach, that helps in reducing weight by limiting how much an individual can eat. It also makes user feel full faster.
Increase in obesity is one of the major driver that accelerates the growth of global intragastric balloon market. As per WHO, in 2014, 39% of adult population (aged 18 years and above) were overweight and 13% were obese. Obesity has received considerable attention as a major health hazard as it leads to adverse metabolic effects such as diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and ischemic stroke.
Intragastric Balloons Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies, Inc., Helioscopie SA, Districlass Medical SA, Lexel Systems LTD., Obalon Therapeutics Inc., ReShape Medical Inc., Tulip Medical Ltd., Spatz Laboratories, and Life Partners Europe Provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Intragastric Balloons Market:
Intragastric Balloons Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Intragastric Balloons Market Segmentation:
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Intragastric Balloons market. Key segments analyzed in the research by Product (Single, Dual, and Triple Intragastric Balloons), By Filling Materials (Saline Filled and Gas Filled Balloons), and By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics) by End User and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Intragastric Balloons Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
