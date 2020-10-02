Sudoku is one of the most popular games on the market.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new and exciting platform is pleased to announce the official launch of its free online Sudoku game – Sudoku.page.
Sudoku is one of the most popular puzzle games in the world. The game is entirely based on logic and is considered to be one of the best exercises for the brain. Sudoku is played using a 9x9 grid, which further consists of 3x3 sections partially filled with numbers. The goal of the game is to fill the 9x9 grid with digits between 1 and 9 so that each row and column of the grid contains all digits between 1 and 9. With Sudoku, repetition of numbers in each row and column is not permitted.
Fortunately, for Sudoku lovers across the globe, the wildly popular game is now available to play for free on the brand-new platform, Sudoku.page. Sudoku.page is a simplistic yet highly fun and entertaining website that enables users to play Sudoku for free. With Sudoku.page, players can choose from four different difficulty levels, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Expert, ensuring each gameplay is unique, fun, and challenging.
Sudoku.page also offers a host of additional features for players to take advantage of, including:
Option to automatically check for and highlight mistakes during gameplay
Hint feature if stuck
Ability to erase and undo moves as many times as necessary
Useful tips, tricks, and game instructions
Frequently asked questions section
Ad-free play
And so much more!
For more information about Sudoku.page, or to play this exciting and challenging game for free, please visit https://sudoku.page/.
About Sudoku.page
Sudoku.page is an online gaming platform that enables users to play the highly popular game of Sudoku – completely free. The site is the ultimate choice for players of all ages, and will never ask for payment of any kind.
