Route 4025 Sewickley Bridge Sign Installation Work Monday, Tuesday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign installation work on the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) in Moon Township and Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, October 5-6 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on the bridge over the Ohio River between Route 65 in Sewickley and Route 51 in Moon from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC and Vantage Corporation will conduct sign installation work.

Preservation work on the $3.69 million bridge project includes a deck overlay, bearing and deck joint replacement, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Sewickley Bridge traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Sewickley Bridge” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

