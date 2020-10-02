Hackney Publications Announces the Hire of Senior Editor Peter Dawson
Dawson Brings an MBA in Journalism as well as Experience Working at Daily and Weekly Newspapers to the Nation’s Leading Publisher of Sports Law Periodicals.
Peter, will help identify the unwritten stories and ensure that they're reported on as well as help Hackney Publications understand better what the needs of the industry are from a content standpoint.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, has announced today the hire of Peter Dawson, a sports business journalist, to help the company expand its presence in both the sports industry and legal community.
Dawson, who has a Master of Science in Journalism from the Medill School at Northwestern University, will participate as a writer, reporter, and editor for the more than a dozen periodicals and media outlets that Hackney Publications produces.
“Peter is inordinately qualified for this opportunity, bringing an existing passion for the sports business and sports law beats that would be hard to replicate with any other journalist,” said Publisher Holt Hackney.
“While Hackney Publications has nurtured tremendous goodwill in the sports law community over the last two decades, the rapid growth has made it difficult for me to be as proactive as would like when it comes to putting my finger on the pulse of its participants. In Peter, I have someone who will help identify the unwritten stories and ensure that they are reported on as well as help Hackney Publications understand better what the needs of the industry are from a content standpoint. This is long overdue.”
Dawson noted that he was aware of Hackney Publications and its leadership role, long before one of its senior writers, Ellen J. Staurowsky a professor at the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College, made the introduction.
“If you cover sports business or the law, you invariably become aware of one or more of Hackney Publications’ periodicals, and the respect they have in the business and legal communities they serve,” said Dawson, who is based in Austin where Hackney Publications is headquartered. “I’m excited to participate in the imminent growth of the company and the opportunity to help Hackney Publications better serve the needs of its subscribers and readers.”
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals and blogs. In total, Hackney Publications produces 12 such newsletters, including Sports Litigation Alert, Professional Sports and the Law, Legal Issues in High School Athletics, Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, Journal of NCAA Compliance, Concussion Litigation Reporter, and Sports Facilities and the Law. It produces five other publications that are complimentary and supported by sponsorship. These include Title IX Alert, Sports Medicine and the Law, Concussion Defense Reporter, Esports and the Law, and MyLegalBookie. Hackney Publications has two senior writers - Ellen J. Staurowsky a professor at the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College, and Jeff Birren, former general counsel of the Oakland Raiders and an adjunct professor of law at Southwestern.
