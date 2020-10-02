OMNICANNA Acquires 100% Shares of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd., of the UK, Manufacturing in UK, Netherlands & France

OMNICANNA Acquires 100% Shares of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd., Headquartered in the UK, with Partner Manufacturing Operations in The Netherlands, and France

OMNICANNA Health Solutions (OTCMKTS:ENDO)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNICANNA Health Solutions Inc., Acquires 100% Shares of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd., Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with Partner Manufacturing Operations in The Netherlands, and France

Raleigh, North Carolina, October 1, 2020, Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd, of the United Kingdom.

Welcome to the future of new heating systems, Thermic Paint turns walls into infrared heaters!

Effective Immediately, and during the term of this agreement Thermic Adds Exclusive Worldwide distribution to go through Omnicanna, enabling the company gain extensive revenues from all the sales while revolutionizing the painting industry with Thermic coating systems.

Heating with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems, creating job opportunities in Europe and the USA while educating the public on new heating technologies and implementation of such. Not only a revolutionary key to the agriculture industry, home heating applications are profound, business, medical, infrastructure integration for large scale construction and individual unit applications.

Thermic coating systems is revolutionizing the painting and heating industries with the latest technology, infrared thermic paint systems with only 24 volts. Such incomparable costs savings is revolutionizing the consumer cost basis for heating, with extraordinary savings. Thermic paint provides infrared heating on low voltage, now you can paint any wall, ceiling or floor into infrared heating panels, for pennies on the dollar!

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future’! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

In all infrared heating panel reviews, the major advantage over here is that you simply paint your wall into an infrared heating panel! Thermic Paint is Revolutionary technology the absolute TOP within all infrared heating panels. Our forecast: In less than 12 years there will be no more convection heaters. Thermic Paint has the highest infrared heat production and the lowest energy consumption costs.

Maintenance-free & future-oriented.

With Thermic paint, you not only heat CO 2 -free, but above all absolutely maintenance-free. The heating output remains unrestricted and unimpaired even after years. The components of this heating system consist of the heating paint (adhesive and aluminum tapes, fleece, specialized thermic poles/electrodes paint), a control device, a digital thermostat, a floor sensor (for floor heating systems) as well as a cable set and transformers.

Inexpensive heating with electricity

The Thermic paint 24-volt low voltage technology is absolutely harmless and allows a risk-free, immediate placement of the heating coating on the wall, on ceilings and under floor coverings. At the same time, Thermic paint works absolutely noiselessly and without energy losses. The system is subsequently compatible with other energy sources. With green electricity or photovoltaics, you get a heating solution that already meets the needs of tomorrow today.

Heating with infrared technology

Thermic paint scores with future-oriented energy efficiency, as the energy introduced into the heating coating is converted directly into heat - without line losses and without CO 2 emissions. In addition, the heating coating is located directly on the wall or under the floor or ceiling covering, which enables very dynamic heating behavior with a very fast response time. This saves time and money.

About Thermic Coating Systems

*** Lowest Energy Consumption:

Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It’s the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future’ More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system.



Contact Information:

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

Maple House, 23 Watergate Row South

Chester, United Kingdom, CH1 2LE

Attention:

Hans Johannes Schulte

Director

+011 31687787056

hans@thermicpaint.com



About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.



Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.



Contact Information:

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

3201 Edwards Mill Road Suite 141-233

Raleigh, North Carolina 27612

www.Omnicanna.com

info@Omnicanna.com

+1.719.640.7360

Robert Kane

President & CFO

robert.kane@Omnicanna.com



