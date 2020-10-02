How to Network from Home - Rahim Hassanally Shares His Best Tips for Working Remotely
Rahim Hassanally on How to Network from HomeDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of professional networking is changing. Coronavirus has all but eliminated in-person meetings, shaking hands, and large group gatherings within a few months. “With most people working remotely in some form or fashion, it’s time to start thinking about how we can effectively network from home,” says Rahim Hassanally.
But how can you build a network of career-changing connections from the comfort of your home office? Business professional Rahim Hassanally gives us his best tips.
Look for Opportunities to Offer Value Says Rahim Hassanally
Building connections is as easy as helping someone. “People love people who help them out. Take the opportunity provided by online platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook groups to get a pulse on what people need. Make it a practice to actively search for people posting about their work struggles and establish yourself as someone who adds value,” advises Rahim Hassanally.
Maybe someone in your industry group is struggling to get quality design work done. Shoot them a list of your top DIY design tools. Have two clients that you think would work nicely together or have complementary services? Be a connector and put them in touch. “Once you start the habit of being helpful, you begin to see connections everywhere,” says Rahim Hassanally.
Once you get to know the people in your groups a little better, consider hosting a virtual lunch and learn, suggests Rahim. No matter what your job description, there are tips and tricks that you can pass on to other people to help them be more successful in their own careers.
“Recruit a few other speakers and host a little webinar where people can connect and ask their industry questions. Being the host puts you in a prime position with all of your guests,” says Rahim Hassanally.
Establish Yourself As an Expert Suggests Rahim Hassanally
“You know the saying ‘If you build it, they will come’,” says Rahim Hassanally. “Nothing could be truer when you’re talking about networking and building a reputation.”
He suggests getting your name, your company, or your upcoming project mentioned in the media if possible - “It’s a great way to establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry,” says Rahim Hassanally.
You can also establish your expertise online by writing blogs that are topic and industry-specific. Write about what you know and be authentic. Answer the questions you hear most often from colleagues or new employees in your industry. And once you’ve created a library of content, reach out to other, more influential bloggers and offer to co-author or share your content with them.
“Sometimes it’s as easy as answering people’s questions in LinkedIn industry groups,” says Rahim Hassanally. “Just make sure your answers are correct and truly helpful. And don’t expect anything in return. The cumulative effect of your networking efforts will reward you eventually.”
