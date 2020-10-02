Hall of Honor Banquet for Ben Orsbon of Pierre Nov. 2

For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 1, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605.773.7179

PIERRE, S.D. – Ben Orsbon of Pierre is being inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.

A banquet, hosted by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee, will be held in Ben’s honor on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Ramkota Inn in Pierre. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m.

Price per ticket is $35. Reservations can be made by contacting Kari Kroll at 773-5105. Payment in advance is requested and must be received by Oct. 27, at 5 p.m.

Ben Orsbon is the Federal Funding Specialist with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. He started with the SDDOT in 1984 and has been an administrative aid, transportation planner, engineering supervisor, planning program manager, and has held his current position since 2005. A planner at heart, Ben has a unique ability to see all sides of a challenge and bring the right people with the appropriate knowledge together to find a solution. Ben’s historical knowledge and practical thinking have earned him the respect of his co-workers at the SDDOT, as well as his peers locally, regionally and nationally. In recognition of his extensive impact on planning in our region, he was named a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners in 2010.

