21st circuit commission announces nominees for Essner associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

1 October 2020

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the death of Judge John R. Essner. Those nominated by the commission are:

Beverly Hauber – Hauber graduated in 2003 from Boston University and in 2010 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Hauber is currently an assistant public defender. Heather Heffner – Heffner graduated in 1997 from Furman University and in 2003 from Washington University School of Law. Heffner is currently the family court staff attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city). Jeffrey Medler – Medler graduated in 1991 from Boston College and in 1994 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Medler is currently a partner at the law firm of Medler, Karsten & Bridges LLC.

The commission received 32 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of virtual online public interviews October 1, 2020. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Hauber received five votes, Heffner received three votes, and Medler received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300