Skills/Compétences Canada’s National Board Elects the Executive Committee for 2020-2021

OTTAWA, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a national not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, announced the newly elected Executive Committee representatives during its virtual meeting on September 24th. The committee will be comprised of Dr. Patrick Rouble, President, Ms. Sue Lefort, Vice President, Mr. Luke Young, Treasurer and Mr. Ray Massey, Secretary, who have been elected for a one-year term.



“We are very pleased to welcome the newly elected Executive Committee Members, and we look forward to working with them to highlight the importance of skilled trade and technology occupations as the country looks to a skills-based COVID-19 recovery. We would also like to thank our previous President, Karen Creditor, for her inspiring leadership and impactful contributions during her term”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

The Skills/Compétences Canada National Board provides direction and strategic guidance to the organization to fulfill SCC’s mission to encourage and support a coordinated Pan-Canadian approach to promoting skilled careers in trades and technologies to youth and their communities. It is important to build a strong and skilled workforce to ensure our country’s prosperity. SCC provides a unique platform where Canadian youth can explore the diverse and lucrative career pathways in skilled trades and technologies through their many events and programs.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

