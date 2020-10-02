Wolf Administration Celebrates Manufacturing Day at Virtual Manufacturing Innovation Expo

Harrisburg, PA — Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver spoke at the second annual Manufacturing PA Innovation Program Expo – Advancing Innovation and Building Tomorrow’s Workforce – to recognize the Manufacturing Fellows for their contributions to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry.

“The Manufacturing PA initiative has always aimed to support our students and trainees by making sure they have access to the best possible education and training,” said Weaver. “I am honored to help recognize the Manufacturing Fellows today because their role in advancing manufacturing opportunities is vital.”

The Manufacturing PA Innovation Program leverages the internationally acclaimed science and engineering talent and discovery capacity of Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to ensure that Pennsylvania remains a national and international leader in manufacturing and achieves the full economic potential for high-paying manufacturing jobs. A primary component of the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program is the Manufacturing Fellows Initiative, which supports designated undergraduate and graduate student fellows at state universities to work with state manufacturers.

This year’s virtual celebration of Manufacturing Day aims to recognize the Manufacturing Fellows for their contributions to Pennsylvania manufacturing and allow attendees to hear from Pennsylvania manufacturers about how research collaborations enhance manufacturing innovation and market competitiveness.

Manufacturing Day offers manufacturers an opportunity to open their doors to the public and showcase the promise of modern manufacturing. Through this exciting exhibition, manufacturers connect with future generations, tell the story of modern manufacturing, and come together to help their communities thrive.

In 2017, Governor Tom Wolf announced his administration’s manufacturing initiatives. They include the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Training-to-Career Grant Program, which helps companies identify and train a skilled workforce; Pennsylvania’s Industrial Resource Centers (IRC), which provides outreach to small and medium-sized businesses and technical, strategic, and market-based assistance to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector; and the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program.

For more information about the Wolf Administration's commitment to manufacturing or DCED, visit the DCED website

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

