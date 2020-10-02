CEO’s of VEEV, WORK, LGIQ, DOCRF Discuss New Growth Opportunities in Cloud-Based Healthcare, Fintech, and Digital Workplaces

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC), Logiq (OTC: LGIQ) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV).



Accelerating digital transformation is driving explosive growth, in the cloud, fintech, and digital connectivity.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield: “Network Effect and Compounding Tailwinds” https://bit.ly/3hXx0oG

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia ”w $40+ mil revenues Run Rate” https://bit.ly/3g9H0Km

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), CEO Peter Gassner: “Veeva’s Cloud Innovation Powering Pharma & LifeSciences” https://bit.ly/2FnuP0w

“...What I’m most excited about is accelerating growth in new paid customers. This is the fundamental driver of the entire business, from compounding expansion on the self-serve side to the most valuable source of enterprise pipeline...Net new paid customer adds grew at a faster rate in June and July compared to April and May. That trend continued in August, even after the typical vacation-related slowdown for the month, indicating that paid customer additions are potentially finding a new baseline rate.”

“...We attribute part of the uptick to the “work from home” driven increase in the importance of the category, but we believe an even bigger portion of the impact comes from incremental product drivers. Those are first, continued improvements to the self-serve experience for new team creators and joiners, leading to more successful teams; second, improvements to paid conversion driven primarily by new trial offers; and third, the emergence of inter-company collaboration as a new path into the product via Slack Connect...where we’re seeing the emergence of a genuine network effect which is already impacting new customer acquisition...”

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC): "The Future of Telemedicine"

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC) CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. recently shared with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare, with a focus on “whole persons health” - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. In the September 23 LiveChat with Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience, Dr. Hamza explained how CloudMD is now entering it's next exciting growth phase, fueled by a recent capital raise.

September 28 - DOCRF acquires majority interest in Benchmark Systems Inc., a leading cloud-based provider of fully integrated solutions that automate healthcare workflow processes including revenue management, practice management and electronic records management. Benchmark has a national U.S. network of 200 clients, 800 physicians, with 5.5 million patient charts across 35 states. The purchase of Benchmark will be immediately accretive to CloudMD and provides a number of opportunities for optimization to drive further revenue. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Benchmark generated approximately US$4.9 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins of 13%. Approximately 80% of revenue was SAAS based, recurring revenue.

The acquisition provides CloudMD with significant distribution channels into the U.S. and integration opportunities for its other virtual care solutions such as those offered through Cloud Practice, Snapclarity and iMD Health. With Benchmark’s experienced leadership team, and seamless workflow process, CloudMD will not only benefit from its extensive geographic reach and client commitment, but also the expertise of developing SAAS systems that support medical practitioners while complying with specific state requirements.

September 22 - DOCRF closes C$20.79 Million Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing. Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity and Beacon Securities

September 14 - DOCRF signs agreement to acquire iMD Health Global Corp. a revolutionary patient engagement software company with over 10,000 healthcare professionals and other users, and access to over 7.5 million patients.

August 31 - DOCRF reports 163% Year-Over-Year Q2 Results, Growth Driven by Telehealth and Acquisitions



Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia ”w $40+ mil Revenues Run Rate”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Logiq, Inc (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTC: LGIQ) President Brent Suen recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about LGIQ’s latest developments, including the acquisition of an AI technology company, accelerating revenue growth with a run-rate of $40 millon, new fintech partnerships in the booming Indonesia market, and plans for NASDAQ uplisting. Brent also explained why LGIQ has compelling upside, when comparing valuation multiples, which is just a fraction of it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, which trade at 30X revenues.

September 22 - LGIQ reports it’s on track for record revenues of over $38 million for 2020.

September 16 - LGIQ partners with Yabx, a fintech venture of Comviva and part of $5.2 billion Tech Mahindra, to offer credit-based financial services in Indonesia.The services will be offered through Logiq's increasingly popular PayLogiq(TM) e-Wallet and GoLogiq(TM) hyper-local food delivery mobile platforms, and include cash advance for merchants and 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) options for consumers. Indonesia represents a multi-billion dollar emerging market opportunity for fintech: 50% of the population of 264 million people do not have access to traditional banking services - and nearly 70% of the population uses a smartphone daily.

- September 3 LGIQ has promoted global Martech innovator, Tom Furukawa, to the position of chief executive officer of Logiq. He previously served as chief technology officer of the company's DataLogiq subsidiary. Furukawa succeeds Brent Suen, who has been appointed Executive Chairman of Logiq and who will continue to serve as President.

- August 14 LGIQ reported a 30% increase in revenues to $9.3 million.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), CEO Peter Gassner: “Veeva’s Cloud Innovation Powering Pharma & LifeSciences”

“…Telemedicine increased rapidly in the U.S. from less than 1% of doctor visits in February to more than 30% of visits in April. Doctors and patients are getting used to a mix of in-person and digital interactions and are finding it productive. Using Veeva Pulse data from Veeva CRM, we see that in the U.S., remote meetings between pharma and doctors with Veeva Engage are up more than 30 times and approved e-mail communications are up more than two times from February to April.”

“Doctors are telling us they find digital meetings effective and they look forward to a mix of in-person and digital interactions once things get back to normal. It's good to see the healthcare systems and the life sciences industry evolving so rapidly. It was a very busy quarter for Veeva, we executed our first ever entirely remote product releases in both CRM and Vault. We made major changes to our product plans to release new digital capabilities, customers need most right now….Two big new areas of innovation, Data Cloud and MyVeeva: We had a major announcement for commercial in March with Veeva Data Cloud planned for the U.S. by year-end. Veeva Data Cloud will bring a better solution for patient data to the industry. This is a large, underserved area and ripe for disruption. Like the other markets we've entered, we aim to bring much needed innovation…”

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) Earnings Call Highlights Available at: https://bit.ly/2FnuP0w

