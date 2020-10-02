Westbound Route 22 Concrete Repair Work Begins Monday in North Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing concrete repair work on westbound Route 22 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin on Monday, October 5.

Beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday, an around-the-clock single-lane restriction will occur on Route 22 between the westbound off and on-ramps at the Noblestown exit. PennDOT crews will conduct concrete slab replacement work. No restrictions will occur in the eastbound direction and the ramps will remain open to traffic. The work is anticipated to conclude Friday night, October 16.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

