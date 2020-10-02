Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westbound Route 22 Concrete Repair Work Begins Monday in North Fayette Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing concrete repair work on westbound Route 22 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin on Monday, October 5. 

Beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday, an around-the-clock single-lane restriction will occur on Route 22 between the westbound off and on-ramps at the Noblestown exit. PennDOT crews will conduct concrete slab replacement work. No restrictions will occur in the eastbound direction and the ramps will remain open to traffic. The work is anticipated to conclude Friday night, October 16.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

