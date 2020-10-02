SaaS Provider TALENThire partners with Blockchain FF and adds Industry Veteran Scott Beardsley as a Strategic Advisor

TALENThire continues its rapid growth through new partners and leadership.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TALENThire, a SaaS on-demand workforce provider and VMS continues its new technology growth initiatives by partnering with Blockchain Founders Fund and adding Scott Beardsley to the leadership team. TALENThire's CEO Mike Veronesi stated, "As we continue to drive to market the power of our state-of-the-art technology, we needed to add to our advisory and leadership team. Blockchain Founders Fund is a leader in assisting emerging technology companies with growth and has stringent screening and selection criteria for partnership. They realized the massive value that our offering is playing in the contingent and gig landscape across the country and will be instrumental in assisting us with our growth and funding initiatives. As for Scott, I have personally and professionally known him for over 20 years and am overly excited to see his positive impact on our organization and the clients that we serve. We will continue to invest in becoming the industry leader in on-demand recruitment solutions."

Scott has been building and helping others build high-performance staffing organizations for 30 years and brings an extensive background in Staffing/Recruiting Process Design, Organizational Development, Team Building/Development Strategies, and Managed Services. Scott added "I am overly excited to join TALENThire and be a part of this world-class team of professionals that are disrupting the recruiting industry! We are in radically changing times, on so many levels in our country today. The ability for our Partners and Clients to adapt, pivot, and reinvent themselves will mean the difference between success and failure in the new economy. I am proud to help enable TALENThire to lead through these changes and help our clients and partners not just survive but thrive well into the future." Aly Madhavji with Blockchain Founders Fund added "We believe TALENThire has the right team and product while the market timing has never been better suited for the growth of freelance and project-based hiring solutions."

Recruitment Agencies and Talent Acquisition teams are faced with a quickly changing landscape during these unprecedented times. These challenges are driving the need for aligning powerful technology with a solid business model and elite team. If you are leading a forward-thinking organization and interested in adding state-of-the-art recruitment technology and/or services, contact us at info@talenthire.com.

TALENThire was founded in 2004 and is leading the next wave of workforce solutions and vendor management through industry-leading technology and services. TALENThire's current vision is to eliminate any workforce barriers by empowering the immediate supply chain through this technology and leading the way, providing an on-demand workforce to employers globally. To learn more, visit www.talenthire.com or contact us directly at info@talenthire.com.

Founded in 2018, Blockchain Founders Fund is based in Singapore. The Firm focuses on adding value to emerging technology & blockchain projects with real-world applications. They invest in and venture to build top-tier startups. The consult leading blockchain companies and prominent organizations on emerging technologies. The firm support of seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across the key business functions with a hands-on intensive go-to-market venture program. They empower some of the most promising entrepreneurs with the resources to make their vision a reality.