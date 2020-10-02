Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,257 in the last 365 days.

Afya Limited Announces Medical School Authorization – Santa Inês - MA.

/EIN News/ -- NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (“MEC”) granted the authorization to operate the undergraduate medicine course in Santa Inês in the State of Maranhão, under Mais Médicos II program.

This medical school is the first authorized in connection with the Mais Médicos program for Afya and will contribute 50 seats to our operating seats base.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffdf78e9-ca23-4fc4-81de-25a3ed9abe2f

Primary Logo

Afya’s Undergraduate Medical Campuses

Afya campuses as of October, 2020

You just read:

Afya Limited Announces Medical School Authorization – Santa Inês - MA.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.