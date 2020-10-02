Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,261 in the last 365 days.

Oct. 4th livestreaming vigil will commemorate murdered and missing Indigenous women and hear from their families

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, ON, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Sisters In Spirit vigil commemorating thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit women who have been murdered or gone missing in Canada in recent decades will take place online on Sunday afternoon via livestreaming webcast.

The vigil, which has been held every Oct. 4 for the past 15 years, will provide an opportunity for family members who have lost loved ones to share their grief and, hopefully, to find comfort in the collective embrace of those who mourn with them.

This year’s speakers will include Martha Martin, the mother of Chantel Moore who was killed by police in Edmunston, N.B. in June; Meggie Cywink, whose older sister Sonya was murdered in Ontario in 1994; Marcia and Alisha, the daughters of Happy Charles who disappeared in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, in 2017; and Candace Meyer, whose sister Angela Meyer went missing in Yellowknife in 2010.

In recent years, Sisters and Spirit vigils have been held in more than 100 communities across Canada. But the event has been moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webcast will stream at: https://www.facebook.com/NWAC.AFAC/posts/10157742860942475

“We have to recognize the knowledge of our sisters, our mothers, our grandmothers who have told us that those we have lost cannot be forgotten,” said Lorraine Whitman, President of the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) who will emcee the vigil.  “We need to be able to support the families of those who have been taken from us and to let them know that that we will continue to do that even though we are in a pandemic. We are not going to forget them.”

The Sisters In Spirit Vigil, which was first held 2005, began as way to draw attention to the disproportionately high number of Indigenous women and girls who are murdered or go missing in Canada. NWAC raised concerns when the federal government failed in June to keep a commitment to release a National Action Plan for meeting the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry that would have mapped a strategy for ending the violence.

NWAC and other Indigenous organizations are now working with the government to determine what measures should go into such a plan and are optimistic that progress is being made. 

“Until governments take strong and decisive action, the killing will continue,” said Ms. Whitman. “It truly saddens me that we are still having these vigils because our women and girls are still being murdered and disappearing. It breaks my heart to know this is continuing.”

Gloria Galloway
Native Women's Association of Canada
613-447-6648
gloria@gloriagalloway.com

You just read:

Oct. 4th livestreaming vigil will commemorate murdered and missing Indigenous women and hear from their families

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.