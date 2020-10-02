Hollywood Dealership Shares Tips for Storing a Car Long-Term
Honda of Hollywood, a full-service dealership serving Los Angeles, Glendale, and West Hollywood drivers, offered some tips for those looking for a safe and secure way to secure their vehicle long-term in the event of an extended trip overseas.
Drivers planning to store their vehicles for an extended period of time may need to consider how to protect it from weather, pests, and thieves. This is a common need for military families that may need to relocate on short notice overseas as well as ex-pats or anyone taking an extended trip overseas. The dealership shared the following easy tips to make the car storage process easier.
1) Choose Car Coverings that Will Provide Protection from the Weather
The dealership encouraged drivers in sunny California to look for car covering options with UV protection to protect windows and preserve the paint job. They also urged those storing their vehicle in their garage to find a covering that will keep the dust away and protect it from pests.
2) Protect the Vehicle from Thieves
Honda of Hollywood explained that many people choosing to leave their cars long-term also rent out their homes. They encouraged people in the scenario to broker a deal with the renters to look after the vehicle. The dealership also recommended that those hiring house sitters add them to the insurance. Simply having someone in the home was said to be good protection against potential thieves.
In the event that someone is forced to leave their car unattended, the dealership recommended looking for a steel locking mechanism like the Club. These can be picked up at most hardware stores or online.
3) Have Someone Drive the Vehicle Regularly
The dealership explained that having a friend drive the vehicle once a month will keep the engine lubricated.
4) Consider Selling
While storing a vehicle was recommended for people who have invested in a new car or who don’t wish to purchase a new vehicle when they return, the dealership expressed some benefits to simply selling the car before leaving. The extra cash brought in from the sale was explained to be the biggest benefit of selling vs storing the vehicle. Those traveling for more than six months are most likely to choose to sell their vehicle to save the time of figuring out storage options and checking in on the vehicle as well as long-term costs of proper storage.
About Honda of Hollywood
Honda of Hollywood serves Los Angeles, Glendale, and West Hollywood drivers with trusted automotive services. The dealership carries a wide selection of new and used vehicles at competitive prices. They also offer top-notch Honda service and maintenance that could come in handy before an extended trip overseas. Honda of Hollywood offers a reputation for providing top-quality customer service across every department. Their friendly and helpful staff members walk customers through every step of the buying or leasing process and are available to provide further tips for long-term car care during storage.
