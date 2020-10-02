Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market to grow at 6.3% CAGR during forecast period - Global Insights on Size, Trends, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Emerging markets such as APAC are giving companies major growth prospects in the demand for the cardiac resynchronization therapy Industry’s in coming years

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market, by Product (CRT-D and CRT-P), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on cardiac resynchronization therapy market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market have been studied in detail.

The cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at USD 5.68 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. In addition, speeding up technical developments in CRT products would further accelerate business demand. For example, companies like Medtronic and Abbott are focused on cardiac-related technical advances. Growing government policies to address multiple cardiovascular diseases would also help fuel growth in the sector.

North America presently has the largest share of the cardiac resynchronization therapy market owing to increasing potential geriatric population. Asia Pacific is anticipated to project most lucrative growth owing, among others, to increasing anticipated new cases as well as increasing awareness within emerging economies such as India, and China.

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy market has been bifurcated based on product and region. In terms of product the market is divided into CRT-D and CRT-P. Key players serving the global market include LivaNova, BIOTRONIK Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, among other prominent players.

