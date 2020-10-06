LA actor, mixed martial arts performer Spyros Nikolaidis wins 'Most Beautiful Man in Greece
Greek-born model Nikolaidis is the winner of the 2020 'Mr. GS Hellas' competitionLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He moved from Greece to the City of Angels to pursue his dream of stardom as an actor and model.
Now, Greek-born model Spyros Nikolaidis is the "Most Beautiful Man in Greece."
The 26-year-old male model is an entrepreneur, actor, martial arts master, and extreme driving and horse-riding enthusiast frequently chosen by agents for his classic Mediterranean beauty and athletic prowess.
A famous model in his native Greece, Nikolaidis is the winner of the number-one title of the 2020 Star & Mister GS Hellas Pageant, the largest mixed national beauty contest in Greece, recognized internationally by several world beauty contests as the country's national beauty contest.
He was also recently chosen to appear in a Los Angeles fashion show from world-famous designer Michael Costello.
Born in Greece, Nikolaidis has been an ambassador featured in print and television advertising campaigns for the world's top brands, including Calvin Klein, L'oreal, Diesel, and Oriflame. His martial arts career began in his youth, when he started training in kickboxing and Krav Maga. By the age of 22 he had won two European titles and six Greek national championships in his division.
As a teen, his modeling career launched when he was chosen for an underwear campaign for Vero By Aslanis. Since then, he has been a lead male model chosen by many Greek fashion designers and stylists, including Nikos Apostolopoulos, Lakis Gavalas, Aslanis, Lapel Clothing, Edward Jeans, and others for their advertising campaigns and fashion shows.
"It's a tremendous honor to be chosen as the 'most beautiful man' in my beloved home country of Greece," Spyros Nikolaidis said. "I am so excited to share this special moment with my fans as we look forward to the upcoming global beauty contests this fall."
Nikolaidis recently took on the leading role of "Prince Alexander" in the medieval fantasy film "Saga of Love," slated for release in 2021. The feature-length movie is a production of Kingdom of Angels Films. Prior to this he had roles in the 2018 Greek short film Ου Μοιχεύσεις and television shows 10η εντολή and «ΕΥΤΥΧΕΙΤΕ».
While he was building his career as a model and actor, Nikolaidis earned his degree in business administration from International Hellenic University, building his own digital marketing firm soon after. In 2018, the young entrepreneur launched his own line of clothes and jewelry, NIKOLAIS.
Learn more about Spyros Nikolaidis by following Mr. GS Hellas, The Most Beautiful Man in Greece on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/spyros_nikolaidis.
