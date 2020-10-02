Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,296 in the last 365 days.

Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the third quarter, we produced just over 145,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles.

    Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting  
  Model S/X 16,992 15,200 13%  
  Model 3/Y 128,044 124,100 7%  
  Total 145,036 139,300 7%  

In terms of days of sales, new vehicle inventory declined further in Q3 as we continue to improve our delivery efficiency.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.