Plus Therapeutics Announces Brain Cancer Clinical Advisory Team

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of five leading experts in the fields of neurological surgery and neuro-oncology to its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will advise the Company as it advances its nanoscale radiotherapeutics to treat rare brain and neurological cancers.



“To successfully bring our investigational RNL drug through the clinical development process, we will need distinguished scientists and physicians standing with us, that have unique perspectives and an intimate understanding of the key clinical issues,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “These doctors are leaders in their fields and will be important to our efforts on behalf of the patients with glioblastoma.”

New members of Plus’ CAB include:

Manish Aghi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Neurological Surgery, at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Manish Aghi is a neurosurgeon, scientist and current faculty member in the department of neurological surgery and graduate division of biomedical sciences, as well as a principal investigator in the Brain Tumor Research Center at UCSF. He completed his MD-PhD Program through the Medical Scientist Training Program at Harvard Medical School, followed by neurological surgery residency and postdoctoral training at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Aghi serves as principal investigator on multiple industry sponsored and investigator-initiated Phase 1-2 clinical trials comparing immunotherapy versus anti-angiogenic therapy of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as investigating convection-enhanced delivery of oncolytic viruses and nanoliposomal chemotherapy to recurrent glioblastoma.

Nicholas Butowski, M.D., Professor, Neurological Surgery and Director, Translational Research, Neuro-Oncology at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Butowski is a neuro-oncologist who specializes in brain tumors, neuroimaging, cognitive and rehabilitative neurology, and complementary therapies for neurological disorders. He is director of clinical services in neuro-oncology and a co-investigator of National Cancer Institute-supported North American Brain Tumor Consortium clinical trials. Dr. Butowski earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a residency in neurology and a fellowship in neuro-oncology at UCSF. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, American Society of Clinical Oncology and Society for Neuro-oncology.

Russell Lonser, M.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Neurological Surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Lonser is a professor and chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and currently holds the Dardinger Family Chair in Neurosurgical Oncology. Previously, he was chief of the Surgical Neurology Branch at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Lonser specializes in the resection of brain, spinal cord, pituitary and brainstem tumors. He is a director on the American Board of Neurological Surgeons, and was the head of the research subcommittee in Head, Neck and Spine Injury Committee for the National Football League. Dr. Lonser has served on the editorial boards of NEUROSURGERY, World Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery, PLoS One and Science Reports.

Alireza Mohammadi, M.D., Neurosurgeon at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

Dr. Mohammadi is a board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in neurosurgical oncology including surgery and laser ablation of brain tumors as well as radiosurgery for brain and spine. He is currently practicing at Neurosurgery Department and the Rose Ella Burkhardt Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center at the Cleveland Clinic. Since 2014, Dr. Mohammadi has also served as an assistant professor in Neurological Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. Dr. Mohammadi earned his medical degree from Tehran University School of Medicine in Tehran, Iran. After completing his residency in neurosurgery at Shohada Hospital, he went on to complete his fellowship in neuro-oncology surgery and his fellowships in radiosurgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Michael Vogelbaum, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of Neurosurgery and Program Leader of the Department of Neuro-Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Vogelbaum is an internationally known leader in neurosurgical oncology and distinguished investigator in laboratory research, translational and clinical trials in gliomas. He is currently Chief of Neurosurgery and Program Leader of the Department of Neuro-Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center. Dr. Vogelbaum is also the inventor of patented medical devices for delivering therapeutics directly to the brain and brain tumors, with the first of these devices having received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance. After completing his M.D. and Ph.D. (Biomedical Engineering) at the University of Virginia, Dr. Vogelbaum completed his residency in neurological surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at plustherapeutics.com and respect-trials.com.

