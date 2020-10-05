progeCAD 2021 is an all-round CAD package for smooth design processes at a fair price
progeCAD 2021 Professional, the 2D/3D DWG/DXF-native CAD platform, is the new long-awaited version released after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
The new version offers great accuracy in DWG drafting and improves overall user experience.”CHIASSO, SWITZERLAND, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProgeSOFT announces progeCAD 2021 Professional, the new version of its DWG/ DXF-native CAD for general drafting offered with traditional permanent licenses. The focus of this release is the CAD operator and his comfort. Zooming in on the 2021 new features, right on progeCAD start, the user can see the new stylish Start page with all the necessary resources at his fingertips: drawing templates, recent drawings, tutorials. Drafting and design tasks become much easier and quicker with the progeCAD 2021 new numerous options, commands and features. The new SELFILTER and SELECTION CYCLING commands make selection and editing of similar objects an effortless process. The associative Array speeds up creation and editing of multiple objects arranging them in circular or rectangular patterns. The DATAEXTRACTION command allows to create different tables such as bills of materials and parts lists by extracting data from block attributes, object properties, drawing information. progeCAD 2021 now also makes multi-page PDF documents through the PDF Append function to better organize drawing documentation. Now it is possible to enrich drawings with additional information and data through QRCODEs. There are also new features for specific fields of drafting such as section and elevation lines creation, 2D parametric libraries of mechanical and structural components for construction, import of .sldprt part files and .sldasm assembly files and much more.
progeCAD Professional is the CAD platform for 2D and 3D design directly in DWG and DXF. Support of AutoCAD® DWG versions 2.5 - 2021 ensures full compatibility for sharing DWG/DXF drawing files. Getting started with progeCAD is intuitive for those familiar with AutoCAD®. Yet, progeCAD Professional does even more organizing better a CAD professional daily design routine thanks to its extra tools included for free, such as 3D PDF export, the PDF to DWG converter, the Vectorizer, the Block Libraries Manager, the EasyArch plugin, the AUTOSEZ tool for automatic creation of surface profiles, the Artisan Render module, multiple file formats support to exchange data with other software applications and more.
Marco Lucini, CEO at ProgeSOFT SA, comments on the new progeCAD 2021 release: "More functionality, more refined editing options for both 2D and 3D modes, increased interoperability, a fresh and polished look with a new start page, new custom menus and palettes. All this is progeCAD 2021 which is here to make your daily design routine quicker and easier and your drafting more accurate and hassle free. Try the new version right now!"
New key features of progeCAD 2021:
• START PAGE. The new Start tab is displayed by default at startup, providing easy access to a variety of initial actions..
• PDF2DWG. The New conversion engine with pages preview and such new options as Batch conversion of all PDFs in a folder, multi-page PDF conversion, dashed lines recognition and more.
• PDF with Append function. The Append function allows to add a new sheet to an existing PDF to create multi-page PDFs when printing different views of a drawing or different drawings.
• SELECTION CYCLING. The control of selection when you select an object that overlaps other objects. Cycling through overlapping objects makes your selection extremely easier.
• QUICK PROPERTIES Palette. Rapid access to the most useful object properties avoiding irrelevant and confusing fields. You have the Quick Properties palette beside the cursor when clicking on an object.
• SolidWorks IMPORT. progeCAD has added import of new essential file formats. progeCAD 2021 can now import .sldprt part files and .sldasm assembly files created with SolidWorks.
• QRCODE. Create and insert a QRCODE from any text, URL etc.
• New 2D PARAMETRIC LIBRARY. Parametric generation and insertion of mechanical/structural components for construction.
• AUTOPUBLISH. The command automatically creates export files (.dwf/.pdf) from the current drawing and saves to a specified location on saving or closing the DWG file.
• Improved print preview speed. Faster preview creation. Immediate zoom on details. In addition, you can now pan the preview using the mouse wheel to zoom and pan.
• New predefined Ribbon Workspaces. Beside the normal complete Full Ribbon interface, there are two more ready-to-use pre-set menus which allow you to find commands much quicker.
• ROTATE on PASTE and PASTEBLOCK. Now you can rotate entities while performing Paste operations for a direct alignment of elements.
• Associative ARRAY. progeCAD can now create Associative Arrays of multiple entities editable through the properties panel. It is now extremely easy to dynamically modify a number of items, rows, columns, angles, rotation etc.
• Improved graphic performance. Two new options can be used to improve the performance in some specific circumstances:
- “Use Frame buffer object display system” reduces GPU memory usage.
- “Hide small entity in block” simplifies drawing visualization.
• DATAEXTRACTION extracts information from objects such as block attributes and drawing properties and creates a detailed schedule, a parts list, or a bill of materials to a table inside a drawing or into an external file.
• VPLAYER sets layer visibility within viewports.
• SELFILTER controls the Selection Filter panel.
• New EXPRESS TOOLS:
- SLOPETEXT
- COORDSLABEL
- DIMPOLYALIGNED
- MERGEHATCH
About Company
ProgeSOFT SA is a private software company which is specialized in cost-efficient CAD solutions. With large experience of operation in the CAD industry, ProgeSOFT offers the versatile CAD platforms for Windows and MAC and applications for architectural, mechanical, electrical, GIS, HVAC/Piping and some other industries. ProgeSOFT is also a founder and executive member of the IntelliCAD® Technology Consortium.
