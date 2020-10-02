TailorInsight Releases Report on 'New Hologram AR Technology Is Expected to Make a Breakthrough'

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorInsight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report 'New Hologram AR Technology Is Expected to Make a Breakthrough'. This year, the hot discussion on 5G topics has attracted much attention in the telecom market. With the development of 5G, business development, the 5G market has huge demand and the whole industry chain will be strongly driven. The evolution of 5G new technology opens a new application space in the three scenarios of eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC. 5G will go beyond the scope of communication connections and bring a profound intelligent digital economy revolution through the deep integration of communication, computing, and vertical industries.



At the same time, faster Internet speed will also promote the further development of naked-eye 3D. In the future, you can enjoy the 3D shocking effect without 3D glasses when watching movies. Similar industries are driven by virtual reality and augmented reality. For example, in museums and classrooms, virtual reality can be used for explanation, which is more vivid. In addition, with the development of cloud technology and the improvement of the 5G network, the mobile hard disks may be eliminated in the future. Users only need to transfer the materials to the cloud disk. Under the high-speed network, it is very convenient to take and use it at will.

5G will comprehensively build the key infrastructure for the digital transformation of economy and society, from online to offline, from consumption to production, from platform to ecology, and promote the development of China's digital economy to a new level. According to the White Paper on "The Economic and Social Impact of 5G", predicted by the Information and Communication Research Institute, in the early stage of 5G commercialization, operators will carry out large-scale network construction. By 2020, the investment in network and terminal equipment may reach 450 billion yuan. By 2030, 5G will contribute 6.3 trillion yuan to total output directly and contribute 10.6 trillion yuan to total output indirectly.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is one of the leading companies in the VR/AR industry. WIMI builds a real-time modeling system for multi-angle shooting: full-dimensional image scanning is performed on the collected objects, which is synthesized into a three-dimensional model in real time. Meanwhile, it has a six-degree matrix optical field system: the imaging field of holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. It also has a binocular disparity intelligent enhancement system: it dynamically tracks the object trajectory and adjusts the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular disparity. In addition, WIMI also has a multi-image dynamic fusion system, the holographic image high-speed processing algorithm, the stealth polyester optical imaging film, and the holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology. The holographic cloud platform is an interactive platform covering the whole country for image collection and restoration, with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes.

Through the combination of the above systems, WIMI constructs a complete 5G holographic communication application platform to support various online terminals and personal devices. Meanwhile, it expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications, such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, and holographic online conference.

Through the means of the 6D holographic light field technology revolution, WIMI will ensure that the user experience can reach the leading simulation experience, improve the naked eye visual imitation of virtual digital products to 100% real level, and give users the most realistic naked eye simulation effect. No matter in the WIMI holographic field cinema, 6D holographic high-end home, or future 6G holographic communication, users will no longer feel the white wall screen with naked eyes. In another 10 or 20 years, white-wall screen movies and color electronic screens will become history like black-and-white TVs. At the same time, with the continuous maturity of technology and the decrease of unit material cost, the number of participants is also increasing, and the holographic technology is bound to develop faster.

In the future, new IT giants are likely to have their own plans in the AR+5G field. Meanwhile, more potential start-ups will emerge and become well-known.

