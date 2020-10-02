Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PITOT Watches present the F-14 Tomcat inspired aviator watch series

Former RDAF aircraft mechanic and swiss watch designer has developed aviator watches inspired by Top Gun and the F-14 Tomcat.

ROSKILDE, DENMARK, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PITOT Watches, a Danish startup in the world of aviator watches has run five crowdfunding campaigns for design, prototypes, production, and marketing and has just recently got an investor on board and started their first production of the new F-14 Tomcat inspired watches.

The founder is a former aircraft mechanic from the Royal Danish Air Force with F-16 and rescue helicopter experience, and are working together with a watch designer with swiss watch design experience to develop fighter jets inspired aviator watches to honor the people behind the planes that keep them on the wings day and night.

The vision for the company is to develop 20-30 aviator watches inspired by fighter jets over the next 10 years.

With a good track record and proven sales from the crowdfunding campaigns, PITOT Watches was able to attract an investor to secure future growth and production.

The watches are developed by the founder after a long research period, we are proud to contribute with some interesting timepieces designed in Denmark and produced in Germany. All future watches will be made with swiss movement and have high quality from the factory in Germany.

Danish Design - Made In Germany.

The first series of watches are inspired by The F-14 Tomcat well known from Top Gun. They come in three designs, inspired by VF-84 Jolly Rogers fighter squadron, Mavericks helmet colors, and finally a 50' year anniversary watch of the first flight 1970-2020.

PITOT Watches already have both an F-16 and F/A-18 inspired watch ready for a prototype and cant wait to move on to develop more interesting timepieces.

Visit PITOT Watches and preorder now with a discount and become a VIP lifetime member with a 50% discount on all new watches we develop.
