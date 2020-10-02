Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and a Simple Assault Offense: 4100 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and a Simple Assault offense that occurred on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the 4100 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:53 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife. A second victim came to the aid of the victim and was stabbed by the suspect. The suspects then fled the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/gpy6fJEBt4Y

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

