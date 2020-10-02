Loud News Net Launches Quick Hits Vlogs to Its Catalogue of Content

An East Coast-based media organization that's known for having the most potent content on the internet has expanded its content.

PROVIDENCE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Loud News Net announced today that it has officially launched Quick Hits Vlogs to its catalogue of content, an ongoing series of video blogs to be featured on the home page of the website.

"The Quick Hits videos feature short commentary on current news and events and are presented in a video format. These videos are designed to expand the visual element of Loud News Net to improve the user experience," said The Mean, spokesperson for Loud News Net, a counter-culture, aggressive, authentic, and trusted news organization that's known for getting noticed by the biggest names in hip-hop.

The Mean went on to point out that Loud News Net continues to expand into other areas of content and diversifying the entertainment we provide to our visitors. The Quick Hits video section is also syndicated on Loud News Net's newly launched YouTube Channel.

Videos also are accompanied by hip hop beats produced by Loud News Net's founder and legendary producer, The Mean.

"We're excited to expand into video content for our users," The Mean stressed, before adding, "Thoughtful content, visual experience, and hip hop culture is what Loud News Net is all about. Quick Hits is our first area on the site where we are able to bring all three of those elements together. Our writers provide content that translates into incredible visuals. We are always looking for the edgiest and most diligent thought leaders to help bring forward new content to the site."

Loud News Net is an independently owned and operated online media organization. It has grown its community of passionate users through organic social media and bringing the authentic cannabis lifestyle to the internet.

Loud News Net, which is specifically designed for cannabis consumers, hip hop enthusiasts, progressives, liberals, active streamers, gamers, artists, and creatives, recently redesigned its website to includes a wider range of coverage through five virtual channels for exclusive and unique content. Those channels include:

• Bigger Than Hip Hop: The Bigger Than Hip Hop channel is Loud News Net's battleground to fight the power. Here you'll find the latest from our contributors on topics related to social issues, justice reform, the prison industrial complex, the war on drugs, dismantling systemic racism, gender inequality, corruption, and more. The channel is named after the classic Dead Prez anthem "Hip Hop."

● Just Like Music: The Just Like Music channel is an eclectic collection of music news, culture, album reviews, interviews, listicles, hip hop culture, and other under-appreciated music.

● Weed So Loud: The Weed So Loud channel covers authentic cannabis lifestyle, cannabis news, and opinions. Discussions on the health benefits of medical marijuana, the normalization of weed consumption, edible recipes, stoner talk, looking deeper at the corporate cannabis industry are what you should expect to find as you stumble into this section of Loud News.

● IndiCouch Streams: IndiCouch Streams explores the latest in television, movies, video games and podcasts. We provide updates on the freshest streams, talk with film directors, and explore the small and big screen artform. We're here to help you find out the best of Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax and other streaming platforms for those IndiCouch moments.

● The Mixed Bag: The Mixed Bag channel is reserved for anything else our community finds interesting. From sports and Bitcoin to graffiti and rare Cheeto collecting, we will cover it here.

"The expansion of coverage not only allows us to grow our community of users but sets the stage for Loud to be a leading voice to generate positive change and the way we think about online media going forward," The Mean said.

Loud News Net is cannabis-friendly and welcomes a wide range of brand partnerships. The company focuses on social justice, hip hop culture, music, cannabis lifestyle, streaming, gaming, the state of the world, and life.

"We create opinionated, provocative, and engaging content for our audience," The Mean said, "I invite everyone to check out what we've been building."

