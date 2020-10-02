Stacey White Kinney of South County Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For families affected by trauma to have hope, we need people like Stacey White Kinney to offer that hope.

Stacey White Kinney is a licensed marriage and family therapist with over 30 years of experience in child, adolescent and adult psychotherapy, as well as extensive experience working with trauma, child abuse and high conflict divorce. Today Stacey is the founder of South County Counseling, where she is dedicated to strengthening her community by improving the lives of children and families affected by trauma.

“This field chose me. I wanted to help kids and families,” says Stacey. “People ask me, ‘How can you do this work? It must be so traumatic for you,’ but I’ve seen people get better. I’ve seen kids become kids again. Some days we’re dealing with really heavy stuff and some days we’re making friendship bracelets. It’s about healing more than anything.”

Stacey treats trauma primarily through Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). Stacey is an EMDRIA certified therapist and EMDR consultant in training.

“One of the things in my practice that's changed is my approach to how I treat trauma,” says Stacey. “I was a cognitive behavioral therapist for my whole career, so I understand people come in with a story, but they can be retraumatized by just talking about what had happened over and over.

“EMDR allows us to calm down those neurological networks so that they can fully process it and we can do it nonverbally. By detaching from that emotional component of trauma, we can really work through things. It engages people in therapy even more because a lot of people are afraid to talk about the trauma. The research has expanded so much in the field of EMDR that you really can't be a trauma therapist without it.”

Recent studies on adverse childhood experiences have found that early childhood experiences are correlated to physical health later in life. If we don't treat trauma in children, it can be expressed later on through diabetes, multiple sclerosis, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

“What’s exciting about treating trauma in children is we can actually prevent genes from being expressed,” says Stacey. “Trauma can change us on a cellular level, so if I can help somebody, it's not just helping emotionally, but it helps mentally and physically later on in their lives.”

