Zenagun Releases World’s Smallest Massage Gun – Now Available Globally

Introducing Zenagun Mini Pro, the most advanced massage gun at only the size of an iPhone. Increase range of motion, relieve pain, speed recovery, and promote healthy circulation on-the-go! Lightweight and extremely portable, Zenagun Mini Pro puts the power of percussion massage in your hands.

Zenagun is pleased to announce its official launch of Zenagun Mini Pro to the international audience.

We know that cramps, knots and tension can happen at any time, and for those who want an option for getting quality relief on-the-go, Zenagun Mini Pro will be there for them.” — James, Zenagun spokesperson

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fast-growing North American company focuses on helping people relieve pain and boost recovery on-the-go with its innovative pocket massager at the size of an iPhone. Because of Zenagun Mini Pro’s compact size and powerful batteries, people’s need for recovery and relief doesn’t stop just because of travel.

Percussion massagers have emerged in popularity in the last 5 years due to its ability to shorten recovery time and its effectiveness in relieving pain, tension and soreness. It works by delivering pulses of concentrated pressure deep into the muscle tissue to improve blood flow and enhance range of motion.

However, common complaints from massage gun users is that these handheld devices are either too loud, too heavy, too expensive or they run out of battery too easily. Fortunately, Zenagun’s percussion massagers provide benefits beyond other standard hand-held massage devices. “We are confident in our ability to become a global leader in percussion massage,” said James, spokesperson for Zenagun. “Our massage guns are not only affordable, but they also accommodate to the needs of everyone. Cramps, knots and tension can happen at any time, and for those who want an option for getting quality relief on-the-go, Zenagun Mini Pro will be there for them."

Zenagun Mini Pro boasts a quiet, brushless motor which maximizes battery life (lasts up to 60 days in one charge) and reduces noise. Operating at less than 45db (the sound of an electric fan), this mini massage gun will allow you to go through sessions of Netflix without any disturbance.

Zenagun Mini Pro weighs only 1 lbs, so you can easily bring it anywhere with you without any added burden. Even with its small and compact size, Zenagun Mini Pro is still very powerful. It has 4 speed options from 1800 to 3200rpm, packing the same percussive punch as other massage guns at standard sizes. Zenagun Mini Pro also comes with 4 interchangeable massage heads, allowing you to hyper-target a specific problem area depending on your need.

Zenagun Mini Pro was developed to give customers precise deep tissue massage, quietly and comfortably, no matter where they are. In terms of size, power and price, this pocket massager comes out top.

For those who prefer the traditional sized massage guns, Zenagun also offers their latest model Zenagun Elite, which is currently the most affordable and customizable massage gun in the market. Containing 30 adjustable speed levels and 6 replaceable massage heads, Zenagun Elite was designed to accommodate all body needs.

About Us

Zenagun is an emerging leader in portable percussive massage therapy devices. Made up of a strong team of engineers and healthcare professionals, Zenagun’s goal is to allow everyday people to enjoy the various benefits of percussion massage anywhere they go.

Prior to Zenagun’s launch in 2019 in North America, percussion massage guns were considered a luxury device, with many guns costing $300-$500 or more. Zenagun has brought all the benefits of a relaxing deep tissue massage in a pocket-sized device. Its proprietary technology has allowed the company to charge significantly less for the same percussion massage performance as their counterparts.

After receiving many positive feedback and support from its North American customers, Zenagun is now thrilled to expand sales around the globe. Enjoy percussive therapy at home, office or during a long trip. Zenagun Mini Pro is now available internationally and is currently on sale for 50% off at www.zenagun.com to celebrate its global expansion.