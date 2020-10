DR. SARA CODY WILL SPEAK FOR MOMENTUM FOR HEALTH TODAY

MOMENTUM FOR HEALTH IS HONORING DR. SARA CODY WITH THE SHINING STARS AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:Momentum For Health awards Dr. Sara Cody with the 2020 Shining Stars Award of Excellence for her tireless work and leadership in managing the COVID-19 health crisis in Santa Clara County and far beyond. Momentum For Health is proud to honor Dr. Cody for her tireless work and leadership in managing the COVID-19 health crisis in Santa Clara County and far beyond.In support of the community that Momentum serves, Supervisor Cindy Chavez will introduce Dr. Sara Cody, who will give a keynote speech on a topic of her choice. All donations from this event will support the renovation of a Momentum site to become a new residence for 14 outpatient clients. Donations will be matched up to $50,000. Now, more than ever, is the time to prioritize behavioral health, strengthen hope, and build resilience in our communities.SPEAKERS:Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County SupervisorDr. Sara Cody, MD, Health Officer and Public Health Department DirectorDATE:Friday, October 2, 2020TIME:12:20 PM: Cindy Chavez12:25 PM: Dr. Sara CodyWHERE:Tune in virtually with this link:About Momentum for Health:Momentum offers adults, adolescents and families an array of high-quality programs and services that promote a healthier, independent future. The organization focuses on a seamless delivery of comprehensive behavioral health services that are accessible, integrated, effective and engaging, resulting in the best treatment possible.CONTACT:Alex Shwarzstein, CFRE, Director of Development & Communications(she/her)T: 408.254.6828 Ext. 1207 M: 917.536.5152ashwarzstein@momentumforhealth.org