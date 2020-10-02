Holistic Psychiatrist Dr. Phyllis Heffner to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor in Latin means teacher. Ideally, our doctors should teach us appropriate ways to keep ourselves healthy.

Recent research has discovered that there is a strong relationship between inflammation and both physical and mental health symptoms, which means our mental health challenges could be related to physical factors.

Dr. Phyllis Heffner is a double board-certified Child, Adolscent and Adult psychiatrist specializing in Functional and Integrative strategies to treat both mental and physical health conditions.

“Conventional medicine, especially traditional psychiatry, focuses on limited things. It doesn’t look at the bigger picture,” says Dr. Heffner. “I am looking for what might be the underlying cause of my patient’s psychiatric issues, and I am definitely willing to explore as much as I absolutely can.”

Unlike most traditional psychiatrists, Dr. Heffner will incorporate different techniques for treatment beyond medication or therapy.

“I don't just assume because someone presents with symptoms of depression that it means they're depressed and they get a psychiatric antidepressant medication and therapy,” says Dr. Heffner. “The brain works with every single organ and every single organ works with the brain. Is there inflammation? Do they have a gut issue? Do they have a hormonal issue? Do they have toxins? Do they have infections? Many different things can cause psychiatric symptoms, so I'm looking at the whole person. I do prescribe psychiatric medicines, but it's certainly not my preference or the main part of the treatment I provide.”

In fact, Dr. Heffner says many of her patients either don't want medication or want to come off of medication. Dr. Heffner uses integrative treatments like Neurofeedback, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, Photobiomodulation, Advanced Nutrient Therapy and HeartMath to treat the underlying causes of the presenting symptoms rather than the symptoms themselves to allow for real healing.

A conventional child psychiatrist for nearly 24 years, today Dr. Heffner now works with patients of all age groups though her two practices, Holistic Child Psychiatry and Holistic Adult Psychiatry.

Says Dr. Heffner: “I feel I need to be helping anyone that needs and wants a different way of doing it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Phyllis Heffner in an interview with Jim Masters on October 6th at 11am EDT

For more information, visit www.holisticchildpsychiatry.com and www.holisticadultpsychiatry.com