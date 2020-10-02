Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall is here. Winter is coming. As the weather gets colder, we are anticipating the compound stress of the holidays amid a still-raging pandemic, against the backdrop of an historic election.

How we respond to the stress of these remarkable times requires a therapist as unique as the times we are living through.

Dr. Martha Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“Something is changing every day and we can only handle so much change before we become overwhelmed,” says Dr. Latz. “People are averse to change but we are always surprised by how adaptable we are. The new normal will require us to be resilient to understand change each day and respond to it.”

This season is going to be very different. When the lockdowns first began at the end of winter, the weather was already getting warmer, which helped us cope. We could go for long walks, socialize at a distance in the backyard, or even dine at our favorite restaurants outside.

Soon, these luxuries won’t be as available to us. Many of us already suffer from seasonal affective disorder. This will only further complicate our mental health.

What does this mean for the future? How are we going to do it together?

Social bubbles offer an opportunity to socialize with a small group of people. Keeping your social bubble to 10 or fewer people can reduce exposure to COVID-19, while allowing you to continue to enjoy time spent with friends and loved ones around the holiday season.

“Friendships have changed but they've deepened,” says Dr. Latz. “How many people are you going to include in that bubble? What are going to be the rules? What are we going to do for the holidays? These are the questions families need to begin asking.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Martha Latz in interviews on October 5th, October 12th, October 19th and October 26th at 12pm EDT

For more information on Dr. Martha Latz and A Unique Therapy Center, visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com