None of the Above choice on ballot in Toronto Centre byelection October 26, 2020

None of the Above Party candidate Above Znoneofthe (Cole Burston / THE CANADIAN PRESS) None of the Above Direct Democracy Party of Ontario and Canada NOTA Party Leader Greg Vezina and Candidate Above Znoneofthe

Above Znoneofthe registers as "No Affiliation" candidate after Elections Canada denies None of the Above Direct Democracy Party registration.

Voters deserve the option to vote for direct democracy tools like referendum and recall laws to make sure those elected to represent them will.” — Toronto Centre candidate Above Znoneofthe

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elections Canada says None of the Above Direct Democracy Party not eligible for registration, application not complete by July 13, 2020, at least 60 days before the byelections were called on September 11, 2020.

NOTA Party leader Greg Vezina confirmed they had submitted the necessary forms with 125 or half of the 250 necessary member/supporter forms, but he noted that due to COVID-19 it was difficult to gather the other half of them. He said they had pretty much reached the necessary level when they were combined with the 100+ signatures their candidate Above Znoneofthe submitted to be officially nominated yesterday, according to Elections Canada.

The None of the Above Direct Democracy Party of Ontario and Canada campaign for the 3Rs of Direct Democracy – Referendum, Recall and Real electoral and legislative Reforms that give voters control of politicians and parties. Candidates are accountable to their constituents and there are no central party policies or controls of elected MPPs beyond the binding Direct Democracy principles.

The Ontario NOTA Party was registered in 2014 when it ran 8 candidates in the general election. It ran 42 candidates in 42 out of 124 or 30% of the ridings in the 2018 general election.

Candidate Above Znoneofthe, formerly known as Sheldon Bergson, changed his name in late 2015 so it would appear on the bottom of the ballot. In Canadian federal elections the last name comes first so it will be shown as Znoneofthe Above. In Ontario provincial elections candidates are listed by first and last name the same way his legal name is written.

Mr. Znoneofthe ran in the 2018 Ontario general election and in several provincial byelections as a NOTA Party candidate. He has been threatened with arrest for asking to speak at all candidate debates including during the November 2016 Ottawa-Vanier byelection where police were called to escort two uninvited candidates from the Pauper Party of Ontario and None of the Above Party out of the debate.

During the October 21, 2019 Canadian federal election NOTA Party leader Greg Vezina ran as an independent candidate in the Mississauga Centre riding where the City was again organizing a single debate for the six areas ridings at City Council chambers that was to exclude him. Although the City cancelled their debate Vezina filed an injunction application where an Ontario Superior Court found it’s unconstitutional to exclude any candidates from election debates on public property.

While it is unlikely there will be candidate debates held during the two Toronto area Federal byelections in the Toronto Centre and York Centre ridings due to COVID-19 Above Znoneofthe will ask to be included in any that are planned, and he will seek to enforce his right to participate in all campaign events and voters rights to cast an informed vote.

Above Znoneofthe NOTA Party candidate in Feb 9, 2020 Ottawa-Vanier Provincial By-Election Debate