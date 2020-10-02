Devon Energy Completes Sale of Barnett Shale Assets

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced that it has completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale to Banpu Kalnin Ventures (BKV). Devon received a cash payment of $320 million from BKV at closing, after adjusting for a $170 million deposit received in April and purchase-price adjustments that, among other things, allocate revenues and expenses based on a Sept. 1, 2019, effective date.

The sale agreement with BKV provides Devon the opportunity for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price. The contingent payment period commences on Jan. 1, 2021 and has a term of four years. The contingent payments are earned and paid on an annual basis.

