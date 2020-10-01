Suspect Sought in Destruction of Property Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Destruction of Property offenses.

Second District:

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 10:12 pm, in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspect damaged property at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 20-136-224

Third District:

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 9:52 pm, in the 1700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspect damaged property at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 20-136-225

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of these incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.