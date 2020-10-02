10/01/20-PRAWN LOVERS CAUTIONED ABOUT POISONED TAHITIANS PRAWNS ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: October 1, 2020

PRAWN LOVERS CAUTIONED ABOUT POISONED TAHITIANS PRAWNS ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND

To view video please click on photo or at this link: https://vimeo.com/269393431

(HILO) – Over the last three months, officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have investigated six suspected chemical poisonings of streams north of Hilo.

DOCARE officers have collected samples of Tahitian prawns, water, and sediment to verify poisonings after photographs showed mass die-off’s of this popular local delicacy. Some photographs show prawns dying in streams or on their banks. Officers believe this indicates the prawns tried to get out of water that had been poisoned.

Two years ago, in April 2018, DLNR documented another series of poisonings in many of the same streams. DOCARE investigators say unless suspects are caught in the act of using pesticides or other chemicals on streams, cases are difficult to prosecute.

This is why they are appealing to people to be careful about the sources of their prawns and to provide detailed information if they believe a stream has been poisoned.

Notify DOCARE at (808) 933-3460, or 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRtip app

Note time of day, date, and vehicle/license plates

Provide photographs if possible and a call-back number

If you observe prawns crawling out of the water, freeze them as soon as possible (poisons break down quickly)

The quicker this information is provided the higher the chance specialists can get water and sediment samples.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “These poisonings not only risk the public’s health when they unknowingly eat a poisoned prawn, but clearly this illegal activity has dramatic and negative impacts on the otherwise pristine streams flowing from the mountains and into the ocean on Hawai‘i island. If anyone has information on any of these poisoning’s we strongly urge you to contact DOCARE.”

No arrests have been made, but several of the incidents are being actively investigated. Anyone convicted of poisoning a Hawai‘i stream could face felony criminal charges and civil penalties, which upon conviction can carrying significant fines and/or jail time.

