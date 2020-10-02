Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,487 in the last 365 days.

10/01/20-PRAWN LOVERS CAUTIONED ABOUT POISONED TAHITIANS PRAWNS ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: October 1, 2020

 

PRAWN LOVERS CAUTIONED ABOUT POISONED TAHITIANS PRAWNS ON HAWAII ISLAND

To view video please click on photo or at this link: https://vimeo.com/269393431

(HILO) – Over the last three months, officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have investigated six suspected chemical poisonings of streams north of Hilo. 

DOCARE officers have collected samples of Tahitian prawns, water, and sediment to verify poisonings after photographs showed mass die-off’s of this popular local delicacy. Some photographs show prawns dying in streams or on their banks. Officers believe this indicates the prawns tried to get out of water that had been poisoned. 

Two years ago, in April 2018, DLNR documented another series of poisonings in many of the same streams. DOCARE investigators say unless suspects are caught in the act of using pesticides or other chemicals on streams, cases are difficult to prosecute. 

This is why they are appealing to people to be careful about the sources of their prawns and to provide detailed information if they believe a stream has been poisoned.  

  • Notify DOCARE at (808) 933-3460, or 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRtip app 
  • Note time of day, date, and vehicle/license plates  
  • Provide photographs if possible and a call-back number 
  • If you observe prawns crawling out of the water, freeze them as soon as possible (poisons break down quickly) 

The quicker this information is provided the higher the chance specialists can get water and sediment samples. 

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “These poisonings not only risk the public’s health when they unknowingly eat a poisoned prawn, but clearly this illegal activity has dramatic and negative impacts on the otherwise pristine streams flowing from the mountains and into the ocean on Hawai‘i island. If anyone has information on any of these poisoning’s we strongly urge you to contact DOCARE.” 

No arrests have been made, but several of the incidents are being actively investigated. Anyone convicted of poisoning a Hawai‘i stream could face felony criminal charges and civil penalties, which upon conviction can carrying significant fines and/or jail time. 

 # # # 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison  Senior Communications Manager  (808) 587-0396  [email protected] 

You just read:

10/01/20-PRAWN LOVERS CAUTIONED ABOUT POISONED TAHITIANS PRAWNS ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.