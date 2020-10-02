SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nikola Corporation (NKLA)
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, eminds investors that a purchaser of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between June 4, 2020 and September 9, 2020. Nikola operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider.
According to the complaint, during the class period, Trevor Milton, chairman and founder, repeatedly falsely touted the strength of Nikola's financial, technological, and operational profile. On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report alleging that Milton had misled partners into signing agreements by falsely claiming to have extensive proprietary technology. Among other things, the report claimed that Milton had staged a video of Nikola’s semi-truck cruising down a road by filming the truck rolling down a hill and that, despite claiming Nikola designs all key components in house, the Company appears to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties. On this news, Nikola's stock dropped 11.33% to close at $37.57. Shortly thereafter, the Securities Exchange Commission and Department of Justice announced investigations against Nikola. On this news, the stock dropped to close at $32.83 on September 15, 2020. Then, on September 21, 2020, Milton resigned as executive chairman, causing the stock to decline 19%. By September 23, the stock was trading at just around $23.00.
If you purchased shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) between June 4, 2020 and September 9, 2020, you have until November 16, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff.
Nikola Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Nikola securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
