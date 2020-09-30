Proposition 25 would put the long-delayed law into effect, end the bail industry in California and end the use of wealth or poverty to determine whether a person accused of a crime stays in jail or goes home before trial. Voters should support it. A “yes” vote helps wash away a stain on our justice system.
You just read:
Editorial: Endorsement: Yes on Proposition 25 to end bail and the poverty penalty
