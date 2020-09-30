Judge Denies Law Grads' Suit Over Bar Exam Accommodations

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said that after the California Supreme Court in July ordered the fall bar exam to be held online, state bar officials focused almost exclusively on administering a test for able-bodied applicants and waited until recent weeks to consider possible remote accommodations for those with a recognized disability.
