Governor Dunleavy Remembers Former Legislator Charles “Chuck” Sassara Jr.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of Chuck Sassara, who served in the Alaska State House of Representatives from 1965 to 1970:

“A master of aviation, an honorable legislator, a cherished and selfless husband, father, grandfather, and friend—Chuck Sassara was larger than life itself. His desire to serve others was a driving quality, one that set him apart from the rest. In his role as an Alaska State Representative, Chuck was a key proponent in pivotal legislation which shaped Alaska into what it is today,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Rose and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Sassara family in their time of grieving.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that United States flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 in honor of Representative Sassara.