WYDOT to complete concrete repairs on U.S. 287 south of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on a roadwork project on US 287 (Third Street) just south of Laramie starting Monday.

Located just south of the Interstate 80/US 287 interchange, crews will be completing some concrete repairs in the southbound driving lane (right-hand lane) of the highway structure that crosses over the railroad tracks.

Motorists through the area next week are encouraged to stay alert and be ready to slow down for workers and heavy equipment in the roadway in addition to expected lane closures.

The project is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. All project scheduling is subject to change due to weather or equipment and material availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.