I-76 Lane Restrictions, Full Closure Next Week for Median Construction, Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime and overnight lane restrictions and full closures will be in place next week on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 for median barrier construction and for repairs to two viaducts between 30th Street and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, periodically from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676, or the ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th Street will be closed for construction on the overhead viaduct;

Monday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for viaduct construction. The eastbound I-76 off-ramp to South Street also will be closed. Eastbound I-76 motorists normally using this ramp will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street; and

Thursday, October 8, through Saturday, October 10, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 7:00 PM, then closed completely at 9:00 PM each night until 5:00 AM the following morning between 30th Street and University Avenue for viaduct construction. Eastbound I-76 traffic will be detoured east on I-676 and south on I-95 back to I-76.

Motorists are also reminded that I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock until the end of the year between University Avenue and 30th Street for construction of a new median barrier.

In addition, the westbound I-76 ramp to South Street also remains closed through the end of the year, and the South Street ramp to eastbound I-76 remains closed until November for median construction in that area.

Westbound I-76 motorists heading for South Street will be detoured to the westbound off-ramp at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street. Motorists normally using the South Street eastbound on-ramp will be detoured west on South Street to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather permitting. Westbound I-76 through motorists in New Jersey should take Interstate 676 west back to eastbound I-76, or take northbound Interstate 95 to westbound I-676 back to eastbound I-76.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

