Claude Marsal Has Announced the Release of its Latest Edition Noir Unisex Collection
Claude Marsal wants you to feel confident and embrace who you are in every way possibleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claude Marsal has announced the release of its latest Edition Noir Unisex collection to kick off LGBT History Month. Regardless of your appearance or how you identify yourself, the Edition Noir Unisex "Him Her Them Us." collection is for you. The new collection consists of three fragrances: Rubis Noir, Emeraude Noir, and Diamant Noir.
Rubis Noir "Him Her Them Us" - translates to 'Black Ruby' in French. Rubis Noir has top notes of jasmine and saffron. The main accords are woody, amber, warm spicy, balsamic, fresh spicy, and aromatic. This extravagant fragrance embodies elegance and class all while embracing individuality.
Emeraude Noir "Him Her Them Us" - translates to 'Black Emerald' in French. Emeraude Noir has top notes of coriander seeds and musk. The main accords are balsamic, vanilla, powdery, fresh spicy, woody, and musky. This lavish fragrance is warm and charming, yet powerful.
Diamant Noir "Him Her Them Us" - translates to 'Black Diamant' in French. Diamant Noir has coriander seeds and nutmeg top notes. The main accords are aromatic, fresh spicy, woody, musky, powdery, and balsamic. This grand fragrance is for a strong and confident individual.
Our standard is optimal fragrance quality and sophistication. Embrace your truest self all day and night. These premium quality fragrances will all have the same 24% oil fragrance concentration to allow for longevity after application. Claude Marsal wants you to feel confident and embrace who you are in every way possible. Stand with us this month as we celebrate diversity in our communities!
To pre-order or learn more about the fragrances visit www.claudemarsal.com. The Collection will be available online on October 26, 2020.
About Claude Marsal
For Claude Marsal, making a perfume is like composing music. Musicians combine three notes to create a beautiful harmony – the same is true with perfumes. Claude Marsal combines exquisite, elegant, intricate, and aromatic scents to create an allure that is impossible to resist.
