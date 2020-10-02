CannaVu Launches CannaDesk Self-Service Platform for Canna-Compliant Advertising
CannaVu, the leader and benchmark standard for canna-compliant digital advertising solutions, announces the CannaDesk self-service advertising platform.VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaVu, the leader and benchmark standard for canna-compliant digital advertising solutions, today announced the CannaDesk self-service advertising platform. CannaVu’s new solution applies tools and technologies pioneered by traditional pharma and consumer packaged goods industries to connect audience, context, reach and frequency for maximum advertising-driven results. Much like when CannaVu first increased the availability of mainstream advertising supply to previously locked-out canna-/CBD-segment advertisers, CannaDesk eliminates the minimum spend requirements of legacy platforms, along with quick-to-setup media payments via credit card. CannaDesk is only available to approved and vetted canna-compliant advertisers and their agencies. To start an account, contact CannaVu at cannadesk@cannavu.net.
More than 10,000 canna-brands and/or retailers, including in the fast-growing CBD category, have not yet executed any paid, digital advertising campaigns, according to CannaVu analysis. Lack of advertising access impacts businesses as diverse as small independent operators, boutique advertising agencies and even multi-site operators. CannaVu estimates that $100 Million in unspent advertising, due to a lack of self-service ad buying tools, represents approximately $2 Billion in lost revenue annually.
"How fast can I grow? This has been the biggest challenge, across the CANNAscape, during the pandemic. Lack of access to scalable advertising inventory is the segment’s largest growth inhibitor," said Miles Dennison, CEO of Trion.io, CannaVu's parent company. "CannaDesk allows previously underserved marketers to securely utilize their first-party data to dynamically execute geo-targeted, canna-compliant programs that drive sales."
CannaDesk simplifies the process of creating, executing and managing advertiser-directed campaigns. Success components include:
a.) Access to CannaVu creative resources, unique AI-powered business logic focused on driving sales, direct publisher partnerships and data integration (including partnerships to be announced October 2020);
b.) First-look priority for the CannaVu curated marketplace, the largest curated collection of compliant advertising for Canna-/CBD marketers;
c.) Ability to seamlessly integrate CCPA-compliant first party data into actionable targeting;
d.) Programmatic buying and planning, across digital display, mobile, online video, connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, as well as addressable audio and out-of-home (OOH).
e.) End-to end campaign management;
f.) Negotiation and contract management across CannaVu-curated mainstream advertising supply and select partners that accept category advertising;
g.) Universal campaign reporting and optimization;
h.) In-platform billing;
i.) Ad server integration.
CannaVu’s CannaDesk is the most comprehensive solution ever built for buying and managing canna-compliant advertising programs.
"CannaVu is a name already synonymous with canna-segment advertising," said Paul Calento, CannaVu's Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder. "The CANNAscape is the fastest growing category of consumer packaged goods. Traditional brands protect their customer information and increasingly run their programs in-house. CannaDesk aims to do the same, leveraging proven CPG best practices, buy-side strategies and premium media. CannaDesk prioritizes the integrity and use of first-party data, with a focus on user privacy and total lifetime value."
With CannaDesk, CannaVu now offers three primary solutions to help advertisers across the CANNAscape and CBDscape to generate sales. These include:
1.) Managed service solutions focused on leveraging CannaVu-developed high impact mobile advertising units to generate a cost-per-action sales outcome;
2.) CannaVu-curated advertising supply available through industry leading demand-side platforms via Deal ID and/or direct programmatic integrations;
3.) Self-directed solutions for advertisers to build geo-targeted, compliant campaigns themselves, through CannaDesk.
About CannaVu
CannaVu, a Trion.io portfolio company, is the largest curated collection of compliant advertising for Canna-/CBD marketers. Its solution provides advertisers the ability to purchase digital advertising across display, mobile, and video advertising. Programs run through the CannaVu Advertising Accelerator meet and exceed state and federal requirements, across placements, targeting and offers, leveraging a best-in-class "Code of Conduct." More information is available at http://CannaVu.net.
###
Press Inquiries
CannaVu
+1 212-390-8836
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter