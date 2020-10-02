NOLA LIVE EVENTS Offers Custom and Curated Travel Experiences in New Orleans for Smaller Groups and Incentive Travel

We offer once in a lifetime experiences in New Orleans! Experience a New Orleans Second-line parade in the historic French Quarter. NOLA Live Events is serving up the fun! Checkout the latest in cocktail dresses.

NOLA Live Events offers curated travel experiences for groups of 20 or less. We seek to serve the curious that want to experience “the Big Easy” like a native.

Our goal is to ensure that each experience is unique and curated to our clients’ needs so that they can experience New Orleans in its full flavor.” — Meg Baird, CMP, DMCP

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading destination management company, NOLA DMC , is excited to announce its new branch, NOLA Live Events , offering curated travel experiences for groups of 20 or less. As hotel inventory and decreasing group rates continue to entice meetings and incentive groups to visit New Orleans, NOLA Live Events seeks to serve the curious that want to experience “the Big Easy” like a native.“NOLA Live Events will offer travelers itineraries that capture the essence of New Orleans with behind-the-scenes, enriching experiences that highlight the culture and food of our region. It is our goal to offer our passion and expertise so that you can experience a customized adventure and create the memories of a lifetime”, said Meg Baird, CMP, DMCP, owner of NOLA DMC and NOLA Live Events.As NOLA DMC continues to work with venues of all sizes and styles to accommodate its clients’ event requests, NOLA Live Events adds the immersive experience for smaller groups. From visiting antebellum plantations to participating in a second-line parade, from taking a chartered fishing trip to boarding a luxury yacht, NOLA Live Events offers fun, customized adventures such as its “French Quarter - Up Close and Personal” or “Mid City Adventure - Paint With A Twist” tours. “We identify what people seek out as their most desirable activities to create our curated trips. By leveraging our hyper-local knowledge of the area along with our extensive contacts, we can offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will surprise, delight, and showcase the parts of New Orleans that tourists seldom get to see”, says Baird.Whether you desire an upscale dining experience, fine dining, a culinary cooking class, or a progressive dinner, NOLA Live Events promises to create a culinary experience to satisfy any palate. For example, its new, The Five Senses Tour, allows you to experience the city’s old-world charm by taking you via carriage ride to a private apartment in the historic Pontabla Buildings where you will be served a three-course meal prepared by a featured Chef and then can enjoy balcony views of Jackson Square and the Mississippi River.There are endless possibilities to NOLA Live Events’ custom experiences because New Orleans offers something different around every corner. “From conception to program completion, we are equipped to handle any and all meetings and incentive programs. Our goal is to ensure that each experience is unique and curated to our clients’ needs so that they can experience New Orleans in its full flavor,” says Baird.About NOLA DMC and NOLA Live EventsNOLA DMC is a leading full-service destination management company based in New Orleans. From concept to reality, our services and events are custom designed to meet our clients' creative, specific, and budgetary needs. With over 20 years in destination management, the team behind NOLA DMC and NOLA Live Events excel in handling large and small events and ensure that each client has a positive and seamless experience.

NOLA Live Events offers customized and curated travel experiences for groups of 20 or less. Experience New Orleans in ways tourists never see her.