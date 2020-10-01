Audits (School District) | Nebraska Department of Education

Audits

In order to improve the comparability of school districts audits, we have developed a fund template to be used as the “Statement of Cash Receipts, Disbursements, and Fund Balance.” A sample of the requested format is linked below and should be used for each of the major funds the school district uses. Revenues and expenditures should be broken down by the major function codes. We are leaving the option of including the prior year in the same format up to the auditors/school districts. The audit, including the “Statement of Cash Receipts, Disbursements, and Fund Balance” in the new standard format, should be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education by November 5th. If you have any questions, contact Bryce Wilson (at bryce.wilson@nebraska.gov or 402/471-4320).

Nebraska public school districts are required by Nebraska State Statute §79-1089 to undergo an audit of the district’s financial records. Rules governing this audit have been set forth by the Department of Education in Rule 1: Regulations Governing Audit Procedures. The school district audit must be submitted to the Department of Education no later than November 5 following the end of the school fiscal year.

Audits must be submitted to NDE through the Annual Financial Report Collection through the District’s Portal account. Emails and mailings will not be accepted.

The audit requirement is completed when the Auditor’s Letter to Management following the audit process has been submitted to NDE.

All school districts are required to respond to any compliance issues addressed in the school district audit and in the auditor’s Letter to Management (Rule 1, 003.05). School district responses must include an explanation of how the school remedied those issues. Copies of Auditor’s Letter to Management and school district response must be submitted to NDE on or before January 31 following the end of the school fiscal year.



Additional information concerning school district audits and accounting systems can be found by clicking the following links:

Additional information can be obtained by contacting:

Nebraska Society of CPAs 635 South 14th Street, Suite 330 Lincoln, NE 68508 Telephone: (402) 476-8482

Program Contacts