During National Drive Electric Week 2020, New York State Announces Initiative to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Downtowns Across State

New York Power Authority and New York Department of State Leverage NYPA EVolve NY Program and DOS Downtown Revitalization Initiative to Bring More Fast Chargers to Downtowns

Collaboration to Help Advance New York State’s Bold Energy and Climate Goals and Lessen Emissions from Transportation Sector

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the New York State Department of State (DOS) announced today a collaboration to significantly expand deployment of electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations, capable of recharging EVs in 20 to 30 minutes, in eight Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) communities across the state. The statewide initiative will make EV driving more accessible and will help advance Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s nation-leading climate and clean energy agenda which mandates economy wide carbon neutrality by 2040.

Communities participating in the initial launch of downtown chargers include:

Schenectady in the Capital Region,

Amsterdam and Utica in the Mohawk Valley,

Oswego in Central New York,

Geneva in the Finger Lakes,

Elmira in the Southern Tier,

Kingston in Mid-Hudson Valley, and

Westbury in Long Island.

Several other regions throughout the state are in discussions regarding adding chargers in their municipality.

DOS is engaging DRI communities and securing interest in NYPA’s EVolve NY program, an infrastructure and awareness effort aimed at making EVs a more accessible option for all New Yorkers. NYPA will fund, install, own and operate two EV fast chargers per selected location in DRI communities in the state’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions.

Make Ready: Paving the Way for EVs New York’s comprehensive commitment to the expansion of clean transportation options is positioning the State as a national leader in EV deployment and the continued technological advancement of charging infrastructure. In conjunction with EVolve NY and EV Make Ready, other EV charging and deployment initiatives and programs designed to achieve Governor Cuomo’s Charge NY goal of 10,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2021 and 850,000 zero emission vehicles by 2025 are already underway. Under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Drive Clean Rebate program, more than $35 million in rebates have now resulted in over 25,000 electric vehicle purchases as of June this year.

The “Make Ready” order – approved by the New York State Public Service Commission in July – will stimulate $1.5 billion in new public and private investments and provide more than $2.6 billion in consumer benefits and economic opportunities by using funding from investor-owned utilities to add even more charging stations that will be built in key locations to support expanded EV use with a goal of deploying more than 50,000 chargers by 2025. Through EVolve NY, NYPA will allocate up to $250 million for public EV fast charging through 2025 to accelerate the market for electric vehicles.

The Governor’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative began in 2016 to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities where New Yorkers want to live, work and raise families. The program has provided $100 million annually, consisting of $10 million awards to one community in each of the State’s 10 REDC regions. To date, 40 communities have received funding in the first four rounds of the program.

Public fast chargers will complement the State’s investment in DRI communities by attracting tourists and visitors to downtowns. Public fast chargers also make EV ownership a viable option for downtown residents and employees who may not have access to home charging, residents of Environmental Justice (EJ) communities, as well as rideshare operators who are increasingly choosing higher efficiency vehicles, including EVs.

NYPA President/CEO Gil Quiniones said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is energizing communities across the state and NYPA is committed to capitalizing on the program’s success by adding electric vehicle fast charging stations to our downtowns. Helping to realize Governor Cuomo’s vision for thriving downtowns, NYPA’s EVolve NY EV charger infrastructure program is identifying key areas, implementing easy-to-use fast chargers, and raising awareness about the benefits and ease of driving electric. Together, DOS and NYPA will make our downtowns more attractive, futuristic, and functional while helping us make progress in lowering greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and advance the Governor’s aggressive climate protection goals.”

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “Downtown revitalization and clean energy will work hand in glove under this innovative collaboration. As a member of the Governor’s Climate Action Council, I am proud that our agency is taking a leadership role in bringing fast EV charging to our downtowns and helping to build a comprehensive charging network, which is critical to meeting our state’s nation-leading climate goals and to supporting sustainable downtown development.

The NYPA/DOS collaboration will expand EV deployment by tapping into the relationships created by DOS and its partner agencies in the DRI communities. The effort will advance the dual goals of strategically expanding the EV fast charging network across New York State to best serve the needs of EV drivers, while leveraging that network to support downtown revitalization by attracting visitors to downtowns and providing people who live and work in the area with a place to charge up quickly.

Under the collaborative effort, DOS will work with these communities and NYPA to identify suitable locations for charging stations. DOS will provide information to DRI communities, local governments, and private businesses about the benefits of hosting EV charging stations. NYPA will pay all costs related to the purchase and installation of the EV hardware, including any electrical infrastructure upgrades required to facilitate the charging hub, as well as all operating costs. The chargers will be owned and operated by NYPA—at no cost to the DRI communities—with certain support services contracted by NYPA to a third-party provider. NYPA will receive all revenues to be derived from charging and will purchase electric supply through a dedicated meter. Construction of EV stations under this program is slated to begin in 2021 and be completed by the end of 2022.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “We are proud to support NYPA’s EVolve NY Program, yet another exciting example of Governor Cuomo’s leadership to advance the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation. As one of the most recent DRI communities, we have expanded our municipal EV fleet and increased public charging stations to encourage sustainable transportation and market the Electric City as an EV destination. We thank Governor Cuomo, the New York Power Authority, and the Department of State for launching this bold program and moving our state forward.”

Amsterdam Mayor Mike Cinquanti said, “Having these fast EV chargers available in our downtown core sends a strong signal to residents and visitors alike that our community is committed to conserving energy and fighting climate change, while also encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Those are all essential messages for a 21st century city to convey if it hopes to attract new families and new businesses.”

Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri said, “Utica continues to move forward with transformational projects and downtown investment that will foster activity and vibrancy for residents and visitors. Incorporating a centrally located fast charging hub encourages clean transportation throughout our region while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution. The City of Utica supports this initiative, and other clean energy projects, as it enhances the health and quality of life for our residents.”

Oswego Mayor William J. Barlow said, “The City of Oswego is consistently working to promote clean energy practices and to protect our environment. Being a waterfront community, we understand the importance of treating our environment with appreciation and respect and that is why we’ve adopted clean energy policies and will continue to promote and support clean energy practices like installing electric car charging stations, particularly in our core downtown area. The expanded deployment will allow more opportunities for motorists to charge their vehicles and serve as yet another public amenity that municipalities can offer their constituents.”

Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino said, “The city is excited about working with the New York Power Authority to provide this innovative technology to our residents and visitors.”

Elmira Mayor Daniel Mandell said, “The City of Elmira is thrilled to be working with the New York Power Authority on the installation of electric vehicle charging stations downtown. NYPA will install the chargers at no cost to the city in the parking lot between the new developments at 100 West Water Street and Clemens Square. We are excited to see this new technology installed in the heart of our DRI area, and hope that they will attract new visitors to charge their cars downtown while discovering all that our city has to offer.”

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “As a Downtown Revitalization Initiative recipient, we are thrilled with all of the wonderful improvements happening in our downtown area. The fast-charging EV station is not only a benefit to our entire community, it supports our City’s larger green initiatives and sustainability efforts. We are seeing more and more electric cars, including our own City fleet, and to have one of these state-of-the-art fast charging stations will keep adding to the appeal and revitalization of our downtown area and beyond. We thank the Governor, NYPA and DOS for providing Kingston with these energy-reducing, cost-saving and eco-friendly opportunities that improve our City exponentially.”

Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro said, “As a DRI community, the Village of Westbury has sought to make our entire village, and our infrastructure, more sustainable and better suited to meet the needs and opportunities of the future. Implementing fast EV charging stations in our downtown fits right in with those goals. We hope that this program will be expanded as the demand for fast chargers expands. We are grateful to be included in this program.”

New York State is a leader in fighting climate change and promoting clean energy. Governor Cuomo has set the boldest climate and energy goals in the nation—calling for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; 70% renewable energy by 2030; 100% clean electricity by 2040; 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035; 6,000 MW of distributed solar energy by 2025; and 3,000 MW of energy storage by 2030.

About NYPA NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn .

About the Department of State The Department of State, established in 1778, is the oldest and perhaps most diverse department in New York State government.The DOS Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure increases resilience and sustainable growth in New York communities by advancing progressive land use solutions and community-based planning and development. For more information on programs administered by this Office, go to https://www.dos.ny.gov/opd/ . Follow DOS on Twitter at @NYSDOS or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkDepartmentOfState/.

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan Governor Cuomo's nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy as New York State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-carbon emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy wide carbon neutrality. It builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including a $3.9 billion investment in 67 large-scale renewable projects across the state, the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector, a commitment to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, and 1,800 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, while ensuring that at least 35 percent with a goal of 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments benefit disadvantaged communities, and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 TBtus.

