North Dakota Department of Commerce ERG Program reaches two milestones, awarding more than $20 million to 1,000 businesses Post Date: Oct 01 2020 The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) has reached two milestones since the program’s opening for applications in August. As of today, Commerce reported it has successfully adjudicated more than half of the applications received, totaling more than $20 million awarded to 1,000 North Dakota businesses. Small businesses with less than 25 employees represented 80% of businesses that received ERG funds. “We are very proud to have reached the halfway point by meeting these milestones,” Commerce Director of Economic Development and Finance James Leiman said. “The amount of applications received indicates the strength and determination that North Dakota businesses possess. Our business community is exceeding expectations of ensuring the safety of our consumers and employees.” The ERG is a grant opportunity designed by Commerce to enhance revenue in both the immediate and long-term future by growing consumer confidence for businesses that drive consumers to the marketplace. Recent recipients stated the following about their experience with the ERG: "The ERG is impactful to me as general manager because the health and safety of my team and our community is our first priority,” Kobe’s Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar General Manager Kiky Rizky said. “Without the grant, we would be left to shoulder a financial burden that could prevent us from providing everyone with the safest environment possible. I am so thankful to the North Dakota Department of Commerce for making this a possibility, and of course to everyone at Kobe's and our Bismarck community for their support.” “Thanks to Commerce’s Economic Resiliency Grant, the Grooming Gallery of Dickinson was able to purchase safety equipment for our downtown business,” Grooming Gallery owner and groomer Sarah Dukart said. “Our shop now has a sneeze guard and Square system to limit cross-contamination for payments and added touch-free hand sanitizer stations. Soon we will also remodel the storefront to create a touch-free entrance.” Commerce continues to diligently process applications on a first-come, first-served basis. “We would like our businesses to know that the application process is taking some time, but please be assured that all applications will be reviewed and processed, Leiman said. “Review time is different for each applicant due to the nature of the grant. Funds are awarded on an individual basis, representing each business’ unique needs to provide a safe environment for consumers.” Leiman also added that funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Applicants are encouraged check back frequently for criteria that aligns with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Additional information can be found at belegendary.link/ERG